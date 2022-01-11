Lawmakers respond to Little’s state of the state address

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho governor Brad Little issued his annual state of the state address Monday afternoon. Now, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are responding.

“We have opportunities here given the assets, given the surplus, given the state of our economy to do things that we’ve not been able to do before,” said Scott Bedke, a Republican from Oakley when speaking to KMVT affiliate KBOI. “To take care of things that maybe need to be taken care of.”

Bedke said he would also like to introduce a tax package by the end of the week. Democratic lawmakers also chimed in after Little’s address, wanting to emphasize infrastructure.

“Especially as our state continues to grow at an unprecedented rate,” said Minority Leader Michelle Stennett when speaking to KBOI. “Idaho has $1.6 billion in state funds on hand, 1.9 billion.”

“If you add in the rainy day funds, and $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act, which can provide timely investment opportunities for transportation, education, broadband, water, and electrical grids, housing and healthcare.”

Idaho Democrats also said child care and housing must be addressed.

