Local businesses see spike in sales; attribute area growth

“The numbers are actually mindboggling”
Sales numbers for the Magic Valley Mall are substantial compared to 2019
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:57 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For many businesses and most retailers, the holiday shopping season is the biggest time of the year.

The Magic Valley Mall says the 2021 holiday shopping season went well. They also say the year as a whole was fantastic.

“The numbers are actually mindboggling,” said Brent White, regional director of Woodbury Corporation, the corporation that owns the Magic Valley Mall.

According to White, malls tend to have sales rates tracking the inflation rate, which is normally about 2%-3% every year. While inflation was up to nearly 7% in much of 2021, numbers for the Twin Falls shopping center are still substantial when compared to 2019.

“Well in excess of 20% growth of sales,” said White. “I don’t want to be complicated about it, but sales are incredible.”

It helps when places like the Kohl’s in the mall are one of the top-performing Kohl’s stores in the nation, according to White.

“In some places, small communities are losing their shopping centers, but we live in a thriving community, and Magic Valley Mall is transitioning to a great future,” White said.

As for why this is happening, White attributes the growth of the area as part of the impact. Fashion 15 in downtown Twin Falls is feeling similar effects.

“We definitely increased with sales because we had customers that were new customers, but we really do have our faithful ones that have always been great support for us in the community,” said Store Manager Ashley Triplett.

