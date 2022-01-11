Advertisement

Medicare limits coverage of $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug

The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass.
The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare said Tuesday it will limit coverage of a $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug whose benefits have been widely questioned, a major development in the nation’s tug-of-war over the fair value of new medicines that offer tantalizing possibilities but come with prohibitive prices.

The initial determination from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services means that patients taking Biogen’s Aduhelm medication will have to be part of research efforts to assess the drug’s effectiveness in slowing the progression of dementia. Medicare’s national coverage determination would become final this spring, following a public comment period and further evaluation by the agency.

The drug has sparked controversy since its approval by the Food and Drug Administration last June, which came against the recommendation of the agency’s outside advisers.

Aduhelm’s initial launch price of $56,000 a year led to an increase of nearly $22 in Medicare’s monthly “Part B” premium for outpatient care, the largest ever in dollar terms but not percentage-wise. Medicare attributed about half of this year’s increase to contingency planning for Aduhelm.

Faced with skepticism over its medication, Biogen recently slashed the price to $28,200, but Medicare enrollees were already on the hook for the $170.10 premium. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has directed Medicare to reassess the premium increase.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire officials say the cause of the blaze is unknown at this time
Family of six displaced after early morning fire
The charge was upgraded Monday
Idaho man has charges changed to murder
Dietrich head girls basketball and football coach Rick Astle, was life-flighted to Saint...
Dietrich girls basketball, football coach hospitalized following health events
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Idaho State Fire Marshal investigating two fatalities in southern Idaho
A fire erupts at Putters Mini Golf in Twin Falls Sunday night
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls business

Latest News

The Philadelphia fire department responds to a deadly rowhouse fire in Philadelphia on...
Officials confirm Christmas tree behind blaze that killed 12
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Lawmakers respond to Little’s state of the state address
The City of Twin Falls is warning of utility scams
City of Twin Falls warns of scams
President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday in Atlanta on passing voting rights legislation.
Biden: Pass Freedom to Vote Act 'now'
President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday in Atlanta on passing voting rights legislation.
Biden: Pass voting rights or get rid of filibuster