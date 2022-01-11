Advertisement

Repairs to railways will impact Twin Falls, Jerome county traffic

The repairs were originally scheduled for last week, but were rescheduled to Jan. 11
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Railroad repairs are expected to reduce traffic to one lane in Jerome and Twin Falls Counties.

The Idaho Department of Transportation says traffic on US Highway 93 will be reduced to one lane where it crosses the roadway near 300 South Road.

Repairs to that section of rail were expected to occur last week, but have been rescheduled to Jan. 11.

“We are coordinating with Eastern Idaho Railroad to complete this work which will help maintain functionality of the tracks and signal,” said ITD District Manager Jesse Barrus.

Motorists are advised to slow down and watch for people directing traffic.

