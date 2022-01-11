Twin Falls County officials accepting applications for drug-free scholarship

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney announced Tuesday he will be accepting applications for the Prosecuting Attorney’s Drug-Free Scholarship.

The scholarship will be available to high school seniors graduating in Twin Falls County. In order to qualify, applicants must pen an essay on ways to reduce the sale and use of illegal drugs in Twin Falls County.

“I am very excited to be able to help further the education of a deserving Twin Falls County student, and, at the same time, give them a forum to educate their fellow students and the community about the dangers of illegal drugs,” said Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs.

A full-tuition scholarship will be awarded for the 2022-2023 school year to CSI based on those essays, as well as an oral presentation and the applications of the finalists. Those applicants who place in second and third place will receive tuition for one semester to CSI.

Interested students can find applications at any Twin Falls County High School and at the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The deadline to submit an application is March 1. If you would like more information, you are invited to contact the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office at (208)-736-4020.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.