Advertisement

Red Cross declares ‘first-ever blood crisis’ in US

The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.
The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Blood donations are urgently needed now.

According to the American Red Cross, the U.S. blood supply is at a “dangerously low” level.

On Tuesday, the nonprofit declared its “first-ever blood crisis.”

“The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care,” the organization said in a news release.

“Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.”

Surging COVID-19 cases, severe weather, declines in donor turnout, canceled blood drives and staffing issues are all contributing to the shortage.

Plus, donated blood has a short shelf-life and supplies must be constantly replenished.

Centers across the country are reporting less than one day’s supply of certain types of blood.

Type O-positive is given to patients more than any other type, so if you have O-positive blood, your donation is most needed.

Luckily, it’s also the most common blood type.

You can schedule an appointment to donate at redcrossblood.org.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire officials say the cause of the blaze is unknown at this time
Family of six displaced after early morning fire
Dietrich head girls basketball and football coach Rick Astle, was life-flighted to Saint...
Dietrich girls basketball, football coach hospitalized following health events
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Idaho State Fire Marshal investigating two fatalities in southern Idaho
The charge was upgraded Monday
Idaho man has charges changed to murder
A fire erupts at Putters Mini Golf in Twin Falls Sunday night
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls business

Latest News

This still image from WPVI-TV/6ABC shows a helicopter that crashed in Upper Darby, Pa,, Tuesday...
Helicopter crashes in suburban Philly; all 4 aboard survive
Three families who fell victim to a devastating tornado in western Kentucky last month have...
Kentucky tornado victims gifted new vehicles amid lasting devastation
The Philadelphia fire department responds to a deadly rowhouse fire in Philadelphia on...
Officials: Boy ignited tree in Philadelphia duplex fire that killed 12
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris watch as Martin Luther King III lays a...
LIVE: Biden speaks in Georgia, to back Senate rule change to pass voting rights bill
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Justice Dept. creating unit focused on domestic terrorism