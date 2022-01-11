Wood River Valley elk get trapped in and around area homes
WOOD RIVER VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A number of elk in the Wood River Valley have become trapped in and around people’s homes in the Wood River Valley this past week.
Officers with Idaho Fish and Game responded to reports over the week of elk being trapped in various places and items. This bull elk became entangled in a horse halter and lead rope. The elk was anesthetized and the halter and lead were removed from the animal.
Another incident involved a cow elk becoming trapped in the window well of a Hailey home and being unable to get out. Conservation officers were able to free the animal.
This bull was entangled in a backyard swing set. IDFG reminds people to inspect their yards for things that can ensnare wildlife, especially ropes, swings, wires, cords, and strings that can ensnare deer elk and moose more easily because of their antlers.
This elk fell into a house in 2017 and became trapped after it fell into an uncovered window well. IDFG encourages people to cover their window wells with metal or wood planks.
This moose also became trapped inside a basement after falling into a window well back in 2017. For more information about how to keep the area around your home safe for the local wildlife, visit www.wrvsmartcommunities.org, or call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.
