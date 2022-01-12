Advertisement

Behind the Business: OK Point S Tires

They are all thankful for the support the growing Magic Valley community has shown the business over the last 56 years
OK Point S Tires has been serving the Magic Valley for over a half a century
OK Point S Tires has been serving the Magic Valley for over a half a century(KMVT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On the corner of Castleford Street West and 4th Avenue South in Twin Falls, one tire center has been helping its customers in the Magic Valley for over a half-century.

“They’ve been here probably 56 years, they’ve been here a while, they’ve been doing great,” said OK Point S Tires manager Anthony Lancaster. “Our customer base is awesome, we love our customers a lot, they do great with us.”

Now OK Tires is expanding by merging with Point S Tires back in May. Managers say this has allowed them to rapidly expand their buying power.

“To make sure we get all of these guys’ warranties and everything else, through not just Idaho but through all of the states across America, so it helps our customers a lot,” said Lancaster.

Customer service is what Lancaster says makes OK Point S Tires most unique. “We’re great with everybody else, we like to have a one on one with our customers, make them feel safe and good about buying our products. We don’t like to push products on people.”

They are all thankful for the support the growing Magic Valley community has shown the business over the last 56 years.

“Twin Falls is growing really big. (We) got a lot of new people moving in, and they’re not sure where to go, so I’m glad they’re coming to see us.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge was upgraded Monday
Idaho man has charges changed to murder
Dietrich head girls basketball and football coach Rick Astle, was life-flighted to Saint...
Dietrich girls basketball, football coach hospitalized following health events
A fire erupts at Putters Mini Golf in Twin Falls Sunday night
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls business
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson is under fire for saying Let's Go Brandon at the end of the...
Idaho congressman draws criticism for saying Let’s Go Brandon at Governor’s dinner
Pomerelle has had to close for three days due to the snow. But what kind of impact does that...
Days long closures due to snow affecting businesses

Latest News

FILE - In this May 11, 2015, file photo, nuclear waste is stored in underground containers at...
US acknowledges shipping Idaho radioactive waste to Nevada
Lawmakers respond to the state of the state address
Lawmakers respond to state of the state address
COVID cases surge in Blaine County
COVID cases surging in Blaine County
Omicron fueling COVID surge
Omicron fueling COVID-19 case surge