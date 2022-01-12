Behind the Business: OK Point S Tires

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On the corner of Castleford Street West and 4th Avenue South in Twin Falls, one tire center has been helping its customers in the Magic Valley for over a half-century.

“They’ve been here probably 56 years, they’ve been here a while, they’ve been doing great,” said OK Point S Tires manager Anthony Lancaster. “Our customer base is awesome, we love our customers a lot, they do great with us.”

Now OK Tires is expanding by merging with Point S Tires back in May. Managers say this has allowed them to rapidly expand their buying power.

“To make sure we get all of these guys’ warranties and everything else, through not just Idaho but through all of the states across America, so it helps our customers a lot,” said Lancaster.

Customer service is what Lancaster says makes OK Point S Tires most unique. “We’re great with everybody else, we like to have a one on one with our customers, make them feel safe and good about buying our products. We don’t like to push products on people.”

They are all thankful for the support the growing Magic Valley community has shown the business over the last 56 years.

“Twin Falls is growing really big. (We) got a lot of new people moving in, and they’re not sure where to go, so I’m glad they’re coming to see us.”

