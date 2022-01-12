Bellevue elects new mayor

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There is a new mayor in town for Bellevue, as the city council held a special election for the position due to the former mayor stepping down.

Bellevue Council President Kathryn Goldman was unanimously elected mayor by the council on Monday. The position opened up when former Mayor Ned Burns was appointed by Governor Little to the District 26 seat vacated by Muffy Davis who is now serving as a Blaine County Commissioner.

Goldman’s term expires in January of 2023, and she has already expressed some of her plans to the council.

“I would like to, if I’m elected mayor, focus on collecting community input to identify what we can do this year to increase revenue,” said Goldman prior to the election. “A web based community survey with questions about a local option tax dedicated to streets for example is one way to do that.”

Councilman Doug Brown was elected Bellevue City Council President.

