Advertisement

Bellevue elects new mayor

Former mayor Ned Burns is now serving in the state legislature
Kathryn Goldman will be replacing Ned Burns and Bellevue's mayor
Kathryn Goldman will be replacing Ned Burns and Bellevue's mayor(SK)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There is a new mayor in town for Bellevue, as the city council held a special election for the position due to the former mayor stepping down.

Bellevue Council President Kathryn Goldman was unanimously elected mayor by the council on Monday. The position opened up when former Mayor Ned Burns was appointed by Governor Little to the District 26 seat vacated by Muffy Davis who is now serving as a Blaine County Commissioner.

Goldman’s term expires in January of 2023, and she has already expressed some of her plans to the council.

“I would like to, if I’m elected mayor, focus on collecting community input to identify what we can do this year to increase revenue,” said Goldman prior to the election. “A web based community survey with questions about a local option tax dedicated to streets for example is one way to do that.”

Councilman Doug Brown was elected Bellevue City Council President.

Brown is Bellevue's new council president
Brown is Bellevue's new council president(SK)

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge was upgraded Monday
Idaho man has charges changed to murder
Dietrich head girls basketball and football coach Rick Astle, was life-flighted to Saint...
Dietrich girls basketball, football coach hospitalized following health events
A fire erupts at Putters Mini Golf in Twin Falls Sunday night
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls business
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson is under fire for saying Let's Go Brandon at the end of the...
Idaho congressman draws criticism for saying Let’s Go Brandon at Governor’s dinner
Pomerelle has had to close for three days due to the snow. But what kind of impact does that...
Days long closures due to snow affecting businesses

Latest News

The county's current incident rate is 245 cases per 100,000, the highest in the state
COVID-19 surges in Blaine County
Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ed Humphreys at an event in Twin Falls.
Governor candidate Humphreys holds Magic Valley town hall
“Edutainer” looks to raise awareness about social media dangers
“Edutainer” looks to raise awareness about social media dangers
A Rupert company is gaining national recognition.
Local company getting national recognition