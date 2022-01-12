Canyon Ridge picks up first conference win

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jordan Roberts scored the team’s first eight points in route to an 18-point outing and Canyon Ridge won its first conference game of the season, knocking off Jerome, 46-34. Lily Teske added 10 points for the Riverhawks. For Jerome, Emma Ringling had 9.

Canyon Ridge travels to Twin Falls on Thursday, while Jerome hosts Wood River.

OTHER SCORES

Burley 54, Mountain Home 34: Amari Whiting posted a game-high 36 points, while both Lynzey Searle and Sadie Cook chipped in 4. Next up? The Bobcats host Minico on Thursday at 7:30 pm.

Twin Falls 70, Wood River 21: Four players reached double digits; Rylee Robbins and Ava Fistolera both led the team with 13 points a piece. Chowder Bailey and Keeli Peterson both chipped in with 10 a piece. Next game is at home vs Canyon Ridge.

Filer 60, Buhl 37: J Bailey posted 16 points and 8 rebounds, while Lexi Monson added 13 points, plus both McKynlee Jacobs and Camille Starley tallied 10 points. The Wildcats improve to 4-0 in conference play.

Wendell 39, Valley 31: Madi Meyers posted a game-high 16 points for the Trojans. Joanie Lewis led the Vikings with 10.

Raft River 36, Oakley 34

Murtaugh 46, Shoshone 34: Addison Stoker and Bryleigh Widmier led eight points, while Adyson Stanger and Jasmin Tapia chipped in seven points. For Shoshone, Karlie Chapman posted a game-high 11 points and Destiny Rodriguez tallied 10.

Dietrich 44, Carey 34: Hailey Astle led the Blue Devils with 11 and Jane Parke led Carey with 19.

Q1: Dietrich 11, Carey 13 | Q2: Dietrich 5, Carey 9 | Q3: Dietrich 15, Carey 5 | Q4: Dietrich 13, Carey 7

Richfield 55, Castleford 21

BOYS SCORES

Camas County 52, Sun Valley Community School 28

