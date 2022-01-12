COVID-19 once again creating issues for sports in southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wednesday night’s women’s basketball matchup between the College of Southern Idaho and Salt Lake Community College has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns with the Salt Lake program.

“Our kids were looking forward to it, so they are a little bit disappointed at this point,” said women’s basketball Head Coach Randy Rogers.

The postponement marks the second time this year the CSI women have had a game moved through no fault of their own. This time it comes when the Golden Eagles had a chance to extend their win streak to 16 games against a ranked rival.

“We’re entering that confusion, that period again where I think we got some kids that are wondering what the future is going to entail,” said CSI Athletic Director Joel Bate.

Men’s coach Jeff Reinert, who is in his third year at CSI, has spent a majority of his tenure dealing with COVID-19.

“This situation that we’re going through is not normal, and it’s not normal for the kids, and I feel bad about that,” said Reinert.

At least at the junior college level, conversations about cancellations are made between athletic directors.

“We have to trust each other, we have to make sure that there’s not gamesmanship is involved, that we’re looking after the health and safety of our student-athletes,” said Bate.

As far as filling the 2,500 seat arena, Bate puts the responsibility on fans to stay safe.

“People can wear masks, (but) it’s not mandated. Everyone has to do what they need to do for their safety, but we’re also at a point where I think people just want to move forward and try to figure out how to work with this rather than run away from it,” he said.

