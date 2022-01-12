COVID-19 surges in Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since late December, COVID-19 has been surging in Blaine County. The county’s current incident rate is 245 cases per 100,000 which is the highest in the state.

The area’s positivity rate is also close to 30%. “Unfortunately, we are facing another wave of COVID-19, and this current wave of omicron is infecting many people faster than any other wave,” said Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen.

Blaine County also has the highest vaccination rate in the state at 80%. The South Central Public Health District attributes the area’s surge partly to parts of the county seeing an influx of tourists during the holiday season.

“You increase that population, double or triple it, and it’s going to be a place where disease spreads easily,” said Public Health Division Administrator Logan Hudson.

Blaine County and three of its incorporated cities also have some form of mask mandates in place. Some people are concerned COVID-19 fatigue might be setting in.

One councilwoman is concerned that some businesses in Ketchum are not complying with the city’s heath order.

“As a city, we need to be doing a lot stronger outreach, and starting to issue warnings at least to ensure these certain businesses comply with our mandate,” said Ketchum councilwoman Amanda Breen.

Even with the current outbreak, health officials say it is still important to listen to trusted sources and not social media. “Those that are vaccinated and boostered who do get sick by and large are not as ill as others,” said SLWR Interim COO/CNO Almita Nunnelee.

