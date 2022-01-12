CSI basketball players earn Scenic West Athletic Conference honors

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s Jo Jo Nworie is off to a hot start in her career and she just picked up her first Scenic West Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honor.

Over the course of three wins last week, the 6′5 post averaged 15 points and 11 rebounds per game. She shot 58% from the field, 50% from long range and 63% from the free-throw line.

The women don’t play until Saturday when they host Colorado Northwestern at one due to Covid-19 issues facing Salt Lake Community College.

Meanwhile, CSI’s Taelon Martin is the Scenic West Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honor.

The sophomore guard averaged 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, five assists and 1.5 steals per game in their two wins last week. He shot 83 percent from the free-throw line and 52 percent from the field.

CSI hosts No. 1 ranked Salt Lake Wednesday at 7 p.m.

