“Edutainer” looks to raise awareness about social media dangers

Robert Hackenson Jr aims to teach about the issues related to social media
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:53 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While social media can be beneficial, connecting people for zoom calls or telehealth meetings, it can also be dangerous, causing bullying or cyber-stalking.

In an effort to educate and raise awareness about the truth of social media, a professional speaker and “edutainer” is here in Southern Idaho to speak to both parents and students.

Tuesday night, he visited O’Leary Middle School in Twin Falls. Wednesday night he will be at the Jerome High School at 7 p.m. Parents, teachers, students, or anyone else interested in the topic of social media is welcome to attend.

“Some of the downsides such as how it affects our mental health, social media anxiety, how it affects communication, cyberbullying, hateful posting, online predators, online challenges, your digital reputation, all of those different things gets combined into one little presentation,” said presenter Robert Hackenson Jr.

He says the presentation will include magic tricks, comedy skits, and the opportunity for questions and answers at the end.

