Governor candidate Humphreys holds Magic Valley town hall

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A round of applause kicked off Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Humphrey’s latest visit to the Magic Valley, as he hosted a Town Hall in Twin Falls. It served as an opportunity to share his conservative platform with members of the community.

“School choice, abolishing the state income tax, and tackling corruption are the things I think would be most impactful right now in our state,” Humphreys said.

Humphreys, a financial advisor who resides in Eagle, spoke often about fighting communism. He said he has family members who lived under communist regimes in Eastern Europe, so this pillar of his campaign is a personal one for him.

“My family’s history with communism has shaped everything,” said Humphreys. “I grew up as a little boy hearing their nightmarish experiences.”

Humphreys steps into a tight Republican gubernatorial race against the likes of Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Also in the fray are activist Ammon Bundy and possibly current governor Brad Little, who is touting a record budget surplus. Nevertheless, Humphreys feels he is the candidate that best represents all Idahoans.

“13 years ago, I was living in a rundown trailer park in western Colorado,” said Humphreys. “I was able to reach for my own personal potential. That’s what I want to preserve. That’s what’s on the line today.”

A relative newcomer to politics, Humphreys said it is events like these that help expand his reach.

“I travel the state and work like a dog just to connect with everyday Idahoans,” Humphreys said.

With the primary election just over four months away, the road continues for Humphreys who next heads to Idaho Falls, Star, and Rupert.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.