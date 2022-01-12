Idaho 97 Project questions Mike Simpson after Let’s Go Brandon comment

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho 97 Project is questioning a tweet from Congressman Mike Simpson after the annual governor’s dinner on Monday night.

In the tweet, Simpson used a derogatory term in reference to President Biden in a speech at the dinner. The Idaho 97 Project’s mission is to: “Counter extremism in Idaho politics.”

Their executive director says Simpson’s statement is uncivil and falls beneath Congressman Simpson’s office. He has followed Simpson for years and is very surprised by his statement.

He also says it seems to be a nod to uncivil and extremist discourse being seen in Idaho. His project’s goal is to get Idaho’s conservative voters to support people like Simpson.

“In Idaho, at most 30% of the Republican base is kind of this extremist base and the majority are not, and they don’t like that kind of behavior. And that’s why I’m so puzzled by it,” said Executive Director Mike Satz.

He adds we should expect more from our leaders and they should behave in a better way, especially on a national level.

