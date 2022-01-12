Kimberly’s 1952 state champion team to be honored

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly’s only boys basketball state champion will finally be honored with the recognition they deserve.

The 1952 team has waited 70 years for a proper banner presentation. At the time, there were only two divisions for the state, Class A and Class B. The Class B champs will be honored during halftime of the boys varsity game on Friday, January 21.

Families of 1952 state championship basketball team are welcome to remember the players' accomplishments. (Kimberly High School)

This is the roster of the players, but sadly not everyone is still alive. Families are welcome to join the group or represent their loved ones at the ceremony.

To RSVP, please contact Cassandra Searby by January 19.

