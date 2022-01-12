Advertisement

Kimberly’s 1952 state champion team to be honored

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Associated Press)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly’s only boys basketball state champion will finally be honored with the recognition they deserve.

The 1952 team has waited 70 years for a proper banner presentation. At the time, there were only two divisions for the state, Class A and Class B. The Class B champs will be honored during halftime of the boys varsity game on Friday, January 21.

Families of 1952 state championship basketball team are welcome to remember the players'...
Families of 1952 state championship basketball team are welcome to remember the players' accomplishments.(Kimberly High School)

This is the roster of the players, but sadly not everyone is still alive. Families are welcome to join the group or represent their loved ones at the ceremony.

To RSVP, please contact Cassandra Searby by January 19.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge was upgraded Monday
Idaho man has charges changed to murder
Dietrich head girls basketball and football coach Rick Astle, was life-flighted to Saint...
Dietrich girls basketball, football coach hospitalized following health events
A fire erupts at Putters Mini Golf in Twin Falls Sunday night
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls business
Pomerelle has had to close for three days due to the snow. But what kind of impact does that...
Days long closures due to snow affecting businesses
Johnathan Van Wagoner spent six weeks in the hospital with COVID-19
COVID-19 survivor grateful to medical workers who saved his life

Latest News

The refs talk things over during a timeout at CSI.
CSI basketball players earn Scenic West Athletic Conference honors
Jerome hosted Canyon Ridge on Wednesday.
Canyon Ridge picks up first conference win
Canyon Ridge defeats Jerome
“We’re entering that confusion, that period again where I think we got some kids that are...
COVID-19 once again creating issues for sports in southern Idaho