Law enforcement line-of-duty deaths up significantly in 2021

A total of 458 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2021, making it the deadliest year on record for law enforcement since 1930
A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Candice Hare
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Washington, D.C. (KMVT/KSVT) — A new report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) shows a total of 458 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2021, making it the deadliest year on record for law enforcement since 1930.

According to NLEOMF’s 2021 End-of-Year Preliminary Law Enforcement Officers Fatality Report, there was a 55% increase in line-of-duty deaths from 2020 to 2021. Over 65% of those deaths were due to COVID-19, making it the leading cause of law enforcement fatalities last year.

The report additionally shows year-over-year increases in categories such as officers killed in ambush-style attacks. 19 officers were killed in ambush attacks in 2021 compared to six in 2020. The report shows ambush-style attacks were the leading circumstance of officers killed in firearms fatalities in 2021.

The report also indicates there was a significant increase in traffic-related officer fatalities in 2021.

“Of particular concern for law enforcement is the sharp increase in struck-by incidents where an officer was hit by a vehicle while outside their patrol vehicle,” said NLEOMF Executive Director of Officer Safety and Wellness Troy Anderson. “In 2021, this was the leading circumstance for traffic-related officer fatalities.”

Only 10 states — one of which was Idaho — and the District of Columbia had zero law enforcement line-of-duty deaths in 2021.

The full report can be viewed here.

