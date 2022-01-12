Advertisement

Local company getting national recognition

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:23 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Southern Idaho company is being recognized on a national level.

Soiltech, which is based in Rupert, has won best agriculture product at the National Irrigation show.

Soiltech is still a new company, having only been founded in 2018, but they work together with farmers and other agriculture companies around the world to help farmers with their irrigation and soil.

The product is buried underneath the ground, and all of the information a farmer would need to know is brought to them via an app on their phone, such as the temperature of the soil, and if there are any diseases or damages to the crops.

The founder of the company says he has loved working with the farmers of Southern Idaho to help them with what they need.

“Ag is so big so you need technology to help you, to help you make decisions,” said Soiltech owner and founder Ehsan Soltan. “It’s not a magic tool it’s not going to do the job for you, you can never replace a farmer’s hands, we’re just trying to provide a tool to help them.”

He says the machine is able to be dug out of the ground with the crops and brought back to the potato cellar or other storage shed without it being damaged.

