Montana man charged after truck crashes into Idaho home

American Falls Police Chief Brandon Wilkinson said the Polson, Montana man believed to be driving the truck was arrested early Sunday
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A Montana man has been charged with felony driving under the influence after prosecutors say he crashed into an eastern Idaho home, injuring a woman who was inside.

Patricia Kavanaugh said she was asleep in her American Falls home when a truck crashed through her bedroom wall about 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, EastIdahoNews.com reported. She was thrown from her bed by the impact, and the vehicle’s front wheel came to rest on the bed. Kavanaugh said the crash left brick, mortar and glass scattered into her living room.

“There were bright lights, and the engine was roaring. There was dust everywhere and blood everywhere,” she said. “It took out the whole bedroom wall, completely demolished my bed and threw me eight feet.”

Kavanaugh was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for several injuries. She was released later that day.

“I’m bruised and scraped up and hurt like heck,” she said, “but I’ve been hurt this bad falling off a horse really good.”

American Falls Police Chief Brandon Wilkinson said the Polson, Montana man believed to be driving the truck was arrested early Sunday. He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 25.

