Red Cross warns of dire situation with blood supply

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Red Cross is warning of a dire situation with blood supply, with inventory being at what they are calling crisis levels.

They say levels are so low doctors are having to decide which patients receive blood transfusions and which patients must wait. As a way to drum up donations, they are offering anyone who donates in the month of January the chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

Donors will also be entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more info.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.