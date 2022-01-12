Two Idaho lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two Idaho lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19. Representative John Gannon and Senator Janie Ward Engelking, both Democrats from Ada County, learned they were positive Wednesday and have left the Statehouse.

The two are resting at home and wore masks while at the Capitol this week. Those who were in close contact with them have been notified and will get tested.

