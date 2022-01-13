Blaine County COVID-19 risk level hits critical

Advertisement

By Candice Hare
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:17 PM MST
BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The COVID-19 risk level for Blaine County is now critical, the highest tier measured by the South Central Public Health District.

The health district cites the county’s positivity rate as over 35%, with the majority of new cases being seen in those aged 18 to 29.

The health district is investigating cases in local schools and one long-term care facility. They say the impact on the local hospital is minimal, but the regional hospital is critically impacted due to staffing and space shortages.

Blaine County has the highest percentage of fully vaccinated residents in Idaho, and the highest percentage of 5 to 11 year-olds that have received at least one vaccine dose.

