Caldwell schools close for the remainder of the week

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Schools in Caldwell will be closed for the remainder of the week due to staffing shortages.

Schools will remain closed until next Tuesday due to COVID-19 creating the staff shortages, leaving some parents concerned about in-person learning.

“If it comes to okay well we can no longer do in-person we have to know switch to remote learning, I do believe that they will fall behind, and if they do what’re we gonna do,” said Estrella Tovar, a parent in an interview with KMVT sister station KBOI.

The Caldwell School District sent a letter informing parents that classes were canceled Thursday and Friday. The district began in-person classes last Tuesday, and the school board held a meeting Thursday to discuss the emergency closure.

