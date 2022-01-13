Advertisement

Caldwell schools close for the remainder of the week

Caldwell Schools will re-open next Tuesday
Caldwell Schools will re-open next Tuesday
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:07 PM MST
CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Schools in Caldwell will be closed for the remainder of the week due to staffing shortages.

Schools will remain closed until next Tuesday due to COVID-19 creating the staff shortages, leaving some parents concerned about in-person learning.

“If it comes to okay well we can no longer do in-person we have to know switch to remote learning, I do believe that they will fall behind, and if they do what’re we gonna do,” said Estrella Tovar, a parent in an interview with KMVT sister station KBOI.

The Caldwell School District sent a letter informing parents that classes were canceled Thursday and Friday. The district began in-person classes last Tuesday, and the school board held a meeting Thursday to discuss the emergency closure.

