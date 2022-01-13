CSI hosts virtual events for vet tech program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a successful term in a brand new, state-of-the-art facility, the College of Southern Idaho Veterinary Technology Program is hosting a series of virtual events to broaden its reach to prospective students.

Program Director Judy Rockett says the move to a new facility has given the program an opportunity to not only have more students but also give them a chance to experience a better hands-on learning environment.

She tells KMVT the program is hoping to reach out to more of Idaho and provide them with an opportunity to learn about what CSI can offer them.

“This building isn’t just CSI’s vet tech building, right? This is Idaho’s building,” said Rockett. “This is anybody that is here in the state, that is a citizen, should be allowed to see this facility and come here and pursue that as a career. So I think it’s fundamentally important to us to make sure that people know it’s available to them.”

The next virtual event is planned for January 19 at 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

