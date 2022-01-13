Ferrenburg, Samuel Alex (Sam)

WENDELL—Samuel Alex (Sam) Ferrenburg

January 10, 2022, I lost my love, my best friend. I love you and miss you always.

Sam was born November 25, 1949 to Layal and Dollie Ferrenbug at home in Wendell, Idaho.

He met Karen Coates while cruising Addison Avenue in Twin Falls. They were married May 11, 1968, in Jerome.

Together they raised 4 amazing children. Lori (Stacy) Hyde of Ammon, Idaho; Brad (Sandy) Ferrenburg of Twin Falls, Idaho; Stacey (Dwayne) Arquette of Commerce City, Michigan; Tracey (Mark) Overton of Dickinson, North Dakota.

He loves them all dearly along with all of his grand and great grandchildren: Kalob, Torrey, Destiny, Trinity, Markus, Alex, Megan, Karlee, Sammy, Emilee, Braxton, Kam, Ali, MaKenna, Parker, Elijah, Paislee, Noah, Erik, and Elijah.

Sam worked hard all of his life for his family at many construction companies including Twin Falls Construction, Gordon Paving, and Wills Construction. He also hauled milk for Giltner Milk.

He loved to have fun sitting under a pine tree next to a fire or especially fishing with his childhood friend, little buddy, Coke Lacombe.

Sam and Karen loved each other’s company, seldom being apart. Once retired, they were snow birds for 6 years in Arizona. Enjoying the winters in the sun and occasional trips to Mexico for shopping and shrimp and fish tacos. They loved to sit on the beach in Lake Havasu Arizona and have fun with friends and family.

Sam is survived by his loving wife Karen, 3 children, 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, 3 brothers, Gary (Donna) of Kimberly Idaho, Jack (Sue) Ferrenburg of Fallen Nevada, Jim (Bonnie) Ferrenburg of Hazelton, Idaho, 2 sisters Linda Stowe of Buhl, Idaho, And Judy (Russell) Meyers of Kimberly, Idaho, numerous nieces and nephews and brothers and sisters in law.

He is preceded in death by his parents Dollie and Layal Ferrenburg and his daughter, Lori Hyde.

The family would like to thank Cameron Clark, PA-C and Dr. Troy Badger for their kind service. Special thanks to St. Luke’s Hospice staff: Amanda, Steffanie, Erin, Damien and especially Mandi. Also thanks to Dr. Brown and Dr. Allen.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be given to St. Luke’s Hospice in Sam’s name.

Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

