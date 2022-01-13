Idaho Falls student draws backlash after sign some say is racist

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Idaho Falls High School student is accused of using a message many say is racist to ask another student to a dance.

Bonneville’s Superintendent wrote penned a letter to staff and students expressing disapproval over the language used after it was posted to social media. According to EastIdahoNews.com, the message in part said “If I was black, I’d picking cotton, but I’m white, so I’m picking you.”

