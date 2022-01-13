Advertisement

Mitani, Charles ‘Chuck’

January 5, 2022, age 65
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS—Charles ‘Chuck’ Mitani left us to join his Maker and be reunited with his parents on January 5, 2022. 

Chuck was born in Twin Falls on March 2, 1956.  As a premature baby, he was tiny in size; but big in imagination.  He attended Jerome schools and graduated from Jerome High School.  Most of his life was lived in Jerome.  He worked on a farm and later in life at various lumber yards in the Magic Valley.  The last three years of his life, he resided in Twin Falls, but always seemed to make it back to Jerome almost every day. 

To his friends at the Monastery, thank you; your friendship meant so much to him.  He is survived by one sister, Ruby (Byron) Marshall, and many nieces and nephews.  “Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May their souls and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.”

No services will be held for Chuck.

