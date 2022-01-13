Advertisement

More car and wildlife collisions being seen in Blaine County

Deer on a snowy day.
Deer on a snowy day.(Source: Pexels | Source: Pexels)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office says there are more collisions between cars and wildlife in the winter.

In a Facebook post, the Department urges people to be more cautious while driving and says “As the snow gets higher and food more scarce, the deer and elk come down more into the valley in search of a meal (likely your bushes).”

They ask that if you do see a deer or an elk on the side of the road, you slow down and not stop in the roadway unless necessary.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge was upgraded Monday
Idaho man has charges changed to murder
Dietrich head girls basketball and football coach Rick Astle, was life-flighted to Saint...
Dietrich girls basketball, football coach hospitalized following health events
A fire erupts at Putters Mini Golf in Twin Falls Sunday night
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls business
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson is under fire for saying Let's Go Brandon at the end of the...
Idaho congressman draws criticism for saying Let’s Go Brandon at Governor’s dinner
The City of Twin Falls is warning of utility scams
City of Twin Falls warns of scams

Latest News

Riley, an eighth grader, gets ready to ride in a Camaro, something he's wanted since he was...
Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime
Reclaim Idaho is applauding the Governor's K-12 education funding plan
Reclaim Idaho celebrating Governor Little’s K-12 funding plan
The Idaho GOP is seeking to up the deadline for an affiliate change
Idaho Republicans seek to up deadline for affiliation change
COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Idaho law professor: OSHA large employer vaccine mandate “dead in the water” following SCOTUS decision