More car and wildlife collisions being seen in Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office says there are more collisions between cars and wildlife in the winter.

In a Facebook post, the Department urges people to be more cautious while driving and says “As the snow gets higher and food more scarce, the deer and elk come down more into the valley in search of a meal (likely your bushes).”

They ask that if you do see a deer or an elk on the side of the road, you slow down and not stop in the roadway unless necessary.

