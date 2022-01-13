Advertisement

New species of rain frog discovered in Panama named after Greta Thunberg

A new species of rain frog discovered in Panama was named after Greta Thunberg
A new species of rain frog discovered in Panama was named after Greta Thunberg(CNN, Zookeys)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A new species of rain frog discovered by scientists in Panama was named after Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

According to a study published in the scientific journal Zookeys, the pristimantis gretathunbergae has distinctive black eyes unique to Central American rain frogs.

Scientists say the habitat of the new frog, Greta Thunberg, is threatened due to climate change and deforestation for plantations and cattle pastures.

The scientists say that there are at least 13 pristimantis frogs known to occur in Panama.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge was upgraded Monday
Idaho man has charges changed to murder
Dietrich head girls basketball and football coach Rick Astle, was life-flighted to Saint...
Dietrich girls basketball, football coach hospitalized following health events
A fire erupts at Putters Mini Golf in Twin Falls Sunday night
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls business
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson is under fire for saying Let's Go Brandon at the end of the...
Idaho congressman draws criticism for saying Let’s Go Brandon at Governor’s dinner
The City of Twin Falls is warning of utility scams
City of Twin Falls warns of scams

Latest News

Tim Gionet was convicted of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing in the 2020...
Far-right’s ‘Baked Alaska’ gets 30 days in jail over assault
Police are seen outside the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford, Connecticut, after...
3 seventh grade students hospitalized in Connecticut after being exposed to fentanyl at school
Riley, an eighth grader, gets ready to ride in a Camaro, something he's wanted since he was...
Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime
FILE - A Planned Parenthood clinic is seen Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016, in Houston.
Texas sues Planned Parenthood over $10M in Medicaid payments
Reclaim Idaho is applauding the Governor's K-12 education funding plan
Reclaim Idaho celebrating Governor Little’s K-12 funding plan