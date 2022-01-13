Non-profit looking for funds to for new zoological center

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Like PT Barnum, Magic Valley resident Joshua Dowding wants Idahoans to have an experience they never had before.

“Some people here will probably never see the ocean,” said Dowding. “Well, we have a tank with stingrays and saltwater corals, and live reef that they come and see in person first hand how incredible our oceans are and why we should work to conserve and protect them.”

Dowding says he wants to open a zoological center at the Magic Valley Mall, and he says for some of the animals its a second chance. A large portion of the reptiles are rescues.

“They are from entirely different places in the world. Different humidity, different UV, and the shelter is not equipped to take whatever comes through the door,” he said.

Here at the Twin Falls Zoological Center, they are going to have anywhere from 50 to 60 exhibits ranging anywhere from porcupines to an 8-foot 40-pound boa.

“It’s a lot of fun for people who are like ‘I’m not into snakes, I’m afraid of them, they are slimy’. We teach them about it, then all of the sudden they love snakes,” Dowding said.

Dowding says the Zoological Center is still a work in progress as they are still constructing exhibits and acquiring animals. He is also looking for sponsorship.

The money will pay for things like food and veterinary care. “This will cover absolutely everything for one year, and we have projects from 800 bucks to your stingray tank that is $80,000,” Dowding said.

Ashley Caldwell and her daughter say they sponsored a 30-year-old Macaw named Leroy. “I have never seen anything up close that is human touchable,” said Ashley.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.