Turnovers prove too costly in CSI’s loss to No. 1 Salt Lake

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — No. 11 College of Southern Idaho jumped out to a 14-6 lead over No. 1 Salt Lake, but then made mental miscues down the stretch of the first half to fall behind, 37-30 at halftime.

The Golden Eagles committed 22 turnovers in the first half, 35 for the game, including multiple sideline violations.

A seven-point deficit seemed miniscule at the time, but CSI never reclaimed the lead, trailing by as many as 16 points and fell 79-69.

CSI also had a rough night at the charity stripe, going 9/17.

Leading the Golden Eagles in scoring, Marcellious Lockett, who finished with 24 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Robert Whaley added 11 points and nine rebounds, while Chayce Polynice chipped in seven points and eight rebounds. Chris James finished with 10 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Salt Lake’s leaders were Jaquan Xcott, he had 21 points, Jordan Brinson had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Marion Humphrey added 10 points.

The CSI men look to rebound when they host Colorado Northwestern on Saturday at 3 p.m.

