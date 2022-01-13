Twin Falls ends losing streak with win over Burley; local round-up
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley and Twin Falls boys basketball teams are trying to make some moves as Great Basin Conference action heats up here in January.
The boys battled until the end, with Twin Falls coming out on top, 58-53.
The Bruins got some big numbers from Jared Mix who had 20 points, Logan Pittard added 18 and Will Preucil chipped in 16.
For the Bobcats, Stockton Sheets posted 14 points.
OTHER SCORES
Canyon Ridge 78, Pocatello 50
Jerome 59, Mountain Home 37
Minico 60, Wood River 43
Kimberly 54, Buhl 52
Declo 58, Filer 44
Rockland 60, Raft River 33
Murtaugh 43, Rimrock 39
Valley 54, Glenns Ferry 29: Jesus Hernandez had 17 points, while Kyle Christensen added 15 for the Pilots.
Lighthouse Christian 52, Shoshone 44
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gooding 53, Wendell 35
West Side 64, Declo 34
BOWLING
North Valley Academy 14, Kimberly 0: High Score - Angelica Govea 216
Canyon Ridge Boys 12, Declo Boys 2: High Scores - Ethan Seitz CRHS 233 and Steven Jenkins CRHS 233; Corbon Williams DHS 200
Canyon Ridge Girls 9, Declo Girls 5: High Scores - Cassidy Brass CRHS 162; Alyssa Anthon DHS 219
