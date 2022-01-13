Twin Falls ends losing streak with win over Burley; local round-up

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley and Twin Falls boys basketball teams are trying to make some moves as Great Basin Conference action heats up here in January.

The boys battled until the end, with Twin Falls coming out on top, 58-53.

The Bruins got some big numbers from Jared Mix who had 20 points, Logan Pittard added 18 and Will Preucil chipped in 16.

For the Bobcats, Stockton Sheets posted 14 points.

OTHER SCORES

Canyon Ridge 78, Pocatello 50

Jerome 59, Mountain Home 37

Minico 60, Wood River 43

Kimberly 54, Buhl 52

Declo 58, Filer 44

Rockland 60, Raft River 33

Murtaugh 43, Rimrock 39

Valley 54, Glenns Ferry 29: Jesus Hernandez had 17 points, while Kyle Christensen added 15 for the Pilots.

Lighthouse Christian 52, Shoshone 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gooding 53, Wendell 35

West Side 64, Declo 34

BOWLING

North Valley Academy 14, Kimberly 0: High Score - Angelica Govea 216

Canyon Ridge Boys 12, Declo Boys 2: High Scores - Ethan Seitz CRHS 233 and Steven Jenkins CRHS 233; Corbon Williams DHS 200

Canyon Ridge Girls 9, Declo Girls 5: High Scores - Cassidy Brass CRHS 162; Alyssa Anthon DHS 219

