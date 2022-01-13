Twin Falls man given 12.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man was given 12 and a half years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Authorities say 50-year-old Cody J. Moore of Twin Falls traveled to Arizona with a Pocatello man to purchase methamphetamine they planned to transport back to Idaho. He was stopped in Bannock County in 2019 where a drug dog indicated the presence of narcotics in Moore’s vehicle.

Officers recovered 1.88 kilograms of actual methamphetamine as well as two handguns. Moore admitted during his guilty plea he possessed the methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.

Following his sentence, a judge ordered Moore to serve five years of supervised release following his release.

