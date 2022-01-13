Vaccine first doses few and far between in the Magic Valley

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As Idaho finds itself in the midst of another COVID-19 surge, one that is seeing case count increases at an unprecedented rate, we return to a familiar question. Are more Idahoans getting the vaccine?

While the vaccine does not act as a type of force field, protecting an individual from the possibility of infection completely, CDC data shows that transmission is lower among vaccinated individuals.

Further, the need for medical attention and hospitalization is far less for those who are vaccinated when compared to those who are not.

This means the vaccine is highly effective in mitigating the need for hospital and clinic space. Those who administer vaccines in the Magic Valley say they aren’t giving out many first doses.

“The majority is the booster doses,” said Chris Johnson, a pharmacist with Kurt’s Pharmacy. “Everybody who wanted to get their vaccine has gotten it by now, so they’re just getting their booster. But there are a few that say, ‘yeah, grandma said I should get one, or someone I know got really sick, so I decided to do it.’”

Currently, 52% of Idahoans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the state has only seen a 5% increase in those getting vaccinated since October.

