Advertisement

Vaccine first doses few and far between in the Magic Valley

Currently, 52% of Idahoans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
One pharmacist KMVT talked to says most shots being administered, in his experience, are...
One pharmacist KMVT talked to says most shots being administered, in his experience, are booster shots(KKCO)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:05 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As Idaho finds itself in the midst of another COVID-19 surge, one that is seeing case count increases at an unprecedented rate, we return to a familiar question. Are more Idahoans getting the vaccine?

While the vaccine does not act as a type of force field, protecting an individual from the possibility of infection completely, CDC data shows that transmission is lower among vaccinated individuals.

Further, the need for medical attention and hospitalization is far less for those who are vaccinated when compared to those who are not.

This means the vaccine is highly effective in mitigating the need for hospital and clinic space. Those who administer vaccines in the Magic Valley say they aren’t giving out many first doses.

“The majority is the booster doses,” said Chris Johnson, a pharmacist with Kurt’s Pharmacy. “Everybody who wanted to get their vaccine has gotten it by now, so they’re just getting their booster. But there are a few that say, ‘yeah, grandma said I should get one, or someone I know got really sick, so I decided to do it.’”

Currently, 52% of Idahoans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the state has only seen a 5% increase in those getting vaccinated since October.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge was upgraded Monday
Idaho man has charges changed to murder
Dietrich head girls basketball and football coach Rick Astle, was life-flighted to Saint...
Dietrich girls basketball, football coach hospitalized following health events
A fire erupts at Putters Mini Golf in Twin Falls Sunday night
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls business
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson is under fire for saying Let's Go Brandon at the end of the...
Idaho congressman draws criticism for saying Let’s Go Brandon at Governor’s dinner
Pomerelle has had to close for three days due to the snow. But what kind of impact does that...
Days long closures due to snow affecting businesses

Latest News

A judge sentenced Cody J. Moore of Twin Falls to 12 and a half years in prison for trafficking...
Twin Falls man given 12.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine
Omicron variant
Concern grows over clinic’s ability to keep up with demand amid COVID-19 surge
An employee operates the Idaho Lottery machine at On The Fly Gas Mart on Thursday, March 5,...
Winning lotto ticket sells in Twin Falls County
The Bonneville School District is addressing the matter
Idaho Falls student draws backlash after sign some say is racist