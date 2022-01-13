Advertisement

Winning lotto ticket sells in Twin Falls County

The winner of the $2 million has 180 days to claim their prize from lottery headquarters in Boise
An employee operates the Idaho Lottery machine at On The Fly Gas Mart on Thursday, March 5,...
An employee operates the Idaho Lottery machine at On The Fly Gas Mart on Thursday, March 5, 2015, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Lottery says a winning ticket has been sold in Twin Falls County that matched all five of the first numbers in Tuesday’s Mega Millions draw.

The ticket is worth $2 million. The winning numbers were 14,17, 18, 21, and 27, with the Megaball being 9.

“We are encouraging everyone who played Mega Millions for last night’s draw to check their tickets carefully for winners,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. “Too often we see players not realize they have a big winning ticket because they did not win the jackpot.  In this case, the ticket matched all five of the first numbers and has Megaplier, which turns the ticket into a $2 million winner!”

The lottery says more than 3,100 winning Mega Millions tickets in Idaho from Tuesday’s draw. They ask you to sign the back of your ticket right away and prior to presenting it for payment.

The winner of the $2 million has 180 days to claim their prize from lottery headquarters in Boise.

