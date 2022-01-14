Advertisement

Canyon Ridge escapes Twin Falls

Canyon Ridge pulled out the 50-48 victory over Twin Falls Thursday night.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was rivalry night in the Great Basin Conference. If the playoffs started Wednesday, Twin Falls would be the third seed, while Canyon Ridge the sixth.

The Riverhawks are coming off their first conference win and might have some momentum.

Canyon Ridge jumped out to an early lead and found a way to win on enemy court, getting the 50-48 victory.

Ava Martin paced the Riverhawks with 12 points. While Twin Falls was led by Chowder Bailey with 15.

The Bruins look to regroup against Vallivue Saturday, the Riverhawks host burley on Wednesday.

OTHER SCORES:

Burley 54, Minico 21: Amari Whiting 27 posted a game-high points and Sydney Searle added 7 points. For the Spartans, Chuck Salinas posted a team-high nine points.

Shelley 47, Filer 32: McKynlee Jacobs scored 9 points for the Wildcats.

  • Filer 8 6 10 8
  • Shelley 15 9 15 8

Declo 65, Gooding 53: For the Hornets, Lilly Mallory posted a game-high 21 points, while Kadance Spencer added 14 and Katie Bott chipped in 12. Leading the Senators, Alx Roe with 16 points and Izzie Stockham who tallied 12.

  • Gooding 12 12 11 18
  • Declo 21 14 13 17

Raft River 59 Lighthouse 53

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dietrich 65, Sun Valley Community School 41

