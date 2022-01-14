Advertisement

COVID-19 cases double at Boise State

Cases of COVID-19 have doubled this week at Boise State University
Cases of COVID-19 have doubled this week at Boise State University(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Omicron is also taking its toll on Idaho colleges and universities. Boise State University says the number of COVID-19 cases there doubled this week.

BSU says more than 366 new infections were recorded this week. Two weeks ago, only 46 cases were reported. A week before that, only 19 cases.

Since mid-August, the university says they have had nearly 1,400 cases. Meanwhile, back here in the Magic Valley, the College of Southern Idaho last week had only 22 cases. The week before that was 18.

We are waiting to hear confirmed numbers for this week and will update you as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge was upgraded Monday
Idaho man has charges changed to murder
A judge sentenced Cody J. Moore of Twin Falls to 12 and a half years in prison for trafficking...
Twin Falls man given 12.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine
Dietrich head girls basketball and football coach Rick Astle, was life-flighted to Saint...
Dietrich girls basketball, football coach hospitalized following health events
A fire erupts at Putters Mini Golf in Twin Falls Sunday night
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls business
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson is under fire for saying Let's Go Brandon at the end of the...
Idaho congressman draws criticism for saying Let’s Go Brandon at Governor’s dinner

Latest News

The Idaho GOP presented House Bill 436, a bill to lower the number of tax brackets from five to...
Idaho GOP debates plan to spend part of the state’s budget surplus
This cow elk fell into a window well of a Hailey home
Elk crashing into homes highlights need for window well protections
The number of COVID-19 cases in a day has hit a new record, according to the Department of...
Idaho hits record number of COVID-19 cases
Red Cross experiences ‘worst blood shortage in a decade’
Nationwide blood shortage affects Idaho