COVID-19 cases double at Boise State

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Omicron is also taking its toll on Idaho colleges and universities. Boise State University says the number of COVID-19 cases there doubled this week.

BSU says more than 366 new infections were recorded this week. Two weeks ago, only 46 cases were reported. A week before that, only 19 cases.

Since mid-August, the university says they have had nearly 1,400 cases. Meanwhile, back here in the Magic Valley, the College of Southern Idaho last week had only 22 cases. The week before that was 18.

We are waiting to hear confirmed numbers for this week and will update you as soon as they become available.

