CSI-Colorado Northwestern game postponed

CSI men’s basketball pulls away from Southern Nevada in second half
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team hoped to rebound this weekend after Wednesday night’s tough loss to No. 1 Salt Lake.

Instead, the college announced that Colorado Northwestern is under Covid-19 protocol and Saturday’s game is postponed.

This is the second time this week that one of the opponents had to cancel. On Wednesday, it was the Salt Lake women’s basketball team who couldn’t make the trip due to players having Covid.

CSI men’s basketball coach Jeff Reinert believes we’re going to continue seeing these issues throughout the season.

“These things are going to happen this year and there will be probably more games that will be moved,” Reinert explained. “I just hope that we can communicate with our fans and let them know when we are going to play. We have not rescheduled that, we need to figure that out. To stay in game mode, we’re going to have an intersquad scrimmage on Saturday, probably before the women’s game.”

Meanwhile, the 11th ranked Golden Eagles battled Wednesday night, but turnovers proved to be the enemy. They committed 35 for the game and yet only lost by 10.

Playing your rival is always exciting, but CSI players were a little overzealous and lost focus in executing on offense.

“We didn’t have a calm to us in chaos, we prepared for the press, we handled that, we didn’t have the half court pressure as well as we wanted to, obviously, as bad as it was turnover wise, we only lost by 10 to the number one team in the country,” Reinert said. “I think we obviously showed we’re plenty good enough, we just need to tighten the screws and get better. We’re getting there.”

BOYS BOWLING

Twin Falls 9, Canyon Ridge 5: High Scores - Ethan Seitz CRHS 267;  Preston Huff TFHS 225

GIRLS BOWLING

Canyon Ridge 8, Twin Falls 6: High Scores - Cassidy Brass CRHS 158; Alexia Quaintance TFHS 167

