Fit and Well Idaho: Emotional Eating

When people turn to emotional eating, they typically eat foods that are sugary, greasy and fatty(Dakota News Now)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As many people are still working on their New Year’s resolutions, St. Lukes psychologist Dr. Kyle Davis is warning everyone about something that could affect your goals: emotional eating.

Emotional eating is when people turn to food when they are stressed, feeling emotional, or even when bored. The problem is that it is normally not healthy food that people are choosing to eat, it is usually sugary, greasy, fatty foods.

Dr. Davis says it is important to recognize the triggers of what causes you to want to eat those foods and to address them instead of using food as a coping mechanism.

“Specifically the kinds of things I teach people is how to look at thought patterns that could be related to emotional eating and how they may be able to change the content of the thoughts they are having,” said Davis.

He suggests for people to keep a food diary, and to take away the unhealthy foods in your home so you won’t have the option to eat them. Of course, always talk to your doctor if you think you are struggling from emotional eating.

