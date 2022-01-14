Advertisement

Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime

Riley’s dad Nathan believes this gesture is a testament to the heart and goodwill of the Gooding community
Riley, an eighth grader, gets ready to ride in a Camaro, something he's wanted since he was...
Riley, an eighth grader, gets ready to ride in a Camaro, something he's wanted since he was younger(KMVT)
By Larry Avelar
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:38 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Students and teachers lined the halls of Gooding Middle School as a new Chevy Camaro revved its engine outside the school doors, all for one lucky 8th grader named Riley.

“He said he wanted it, and I said let’s make it happen,” said Riley’s behavioral therapist Marie Sandoval.

Riley, who has a non-verbal learning disorder, has dreamt of riding in a sports car since he was young. That dream became a reality with the help of Sandavol. Sandoval reached out to Con Paulos Chevrolet of Jerome.

“And when I was told I’d be driving a Camaro, how could I say no?” said sales specialist Eric Rodriguez.

Riley’s dad Nathan believes this gesture is a testament to the heart and goodwill of the Gooding community. “I’m gonna get emotional, I’m not supposed to,” he said.

“It shows that people in the community come, and they care. It means a lot. We live in a great place.”

As for Riley’s favorite moment of the day: “Going fast,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge was upgraded Monday
Idaho man has charges changed to murder
Dietrich head girls basketball and football coach Rick Astle, was life-flighted to Saint...
Dietrich girls basketball, football coach hospitalized following health events
A fire erupts at Putters Mini Golf in Twin Falls Sunday night
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls business
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson is under fire for saying Let's Go Brandon at the end of the...
Idaho congressman draws criticism for saying Let’s Go Brandon at Governor’s dinner
The City of Twin Falls is warning of utility scams
City of Twin Falls warns of scams

Latest News

Reclaim Idaho is applauding the Governor's K-12 education funding plan
Reclaim Idaho celebrating Governor Little’s K-12 funding plan
The Idaho GOP is seeking to up the deadline for an affiliate change
Idaho Republicans seek to up deadline for affiliation change
Deer on a snowy day.
More car and wildlife collisions being seen in Blaine County
COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Idaho law professor: OSHA large employer vaccine mandate “dead in the water” following SCOTUS decision