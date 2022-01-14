Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Students and teachers lined the halls of Gooding Middle School as a new Chevy Camaro revved its engine outside the school doors, all for one lucky 8th grader named Riley.

“He said he wanted it, and I said let’s make it happen,” said Riley’s behavioral therapist Marie Sandoval.

Riley, who has a non-verbal learning disorder, has dreamt of riding in a sports car since he was young. That dream became a reality with the help of Sandavol. Sandoval reached out to Con Paulos Chevrolet of Jerome.

“And when I was told I’d be driving a Camaro, how could I say no?” said sales specialist Eric Rodriguez.

Riley’s dad Nathan believes this gesture is a testament to the heart and goodwill of the Gooding community. “I’m gonna get emotional, I’m not supposed to,” he said.

“It shows that people in the community come, and they care. It means a lot. We live in a great place.”

As for Riley’s favorite moment of the day: “Going fast,” he said.

