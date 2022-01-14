Governor Little visits Twin Falls to talk education, re-election plans

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little is re-affirming his commitment to investing in K-12 public schools. As he proposes $1.1 billon be put into the education system over a five-year period.

Among the hallmarks of his education proposal are investing towards improving student literacy, offering bonuses in an effort to reward and retain teachers, and improving school capacity as the state’s population continues to rise.

“There’s some school districts here in the Magic Valley that are growing real fast that don’t have room tomorrow to go to all-day kindergarten,” Little said.

This comes at a time when Idaho’s Republican Party and the state’s public education system have a complication relationship. Following critical race theory legislation passed last session, the creation of Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin’s education task force, and the House Education Committee’s introduction of legislation to replace current Idaho core subject standards.

Little admits to having worries about the tension between some of his fellow Republicans and the public education system.

“Yeah I guess I do have a little concern, but, A: it’s our constitutional obligation, B: it’s our moral obligation,” he said.

This doubling down of support for schools comes with the Republican Gubernatorial Primary just four months away. While Little stopped short of officially announcing his bid for re-election, he did say quote: “Don’t be surprised.”

