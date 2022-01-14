Advertisement

Idaho to receive $225 million under infrastructure bill

The gem state will receive money for bridge repair as part of President Biden's infrastructure...
The gem state will receive money for bridge repair as part of President Biden's infrastructure bill. Image courtesy Idaho Transportation Department(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho will be receiving $225 million under a new program part of President Biden’s infrastructure bill.

The money will come as a part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction program.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is thrilled to launch this program to fix thousands of bridges across the country – the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a press release. “Modernizing America’s bridges will help improve safety, support economic growth and make people’s lives better in every part of the country – in rural, suburban, city, and tribal communities.”

For Idaho, the money allocated will go towards improving about 286 bridges considered to be in poor condition, and more than 2,900 bridges considered to be in fair condition statewide.

