Idaho to receive $225 million under infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho will be receiving $225 million under a new program part of President Biden’s infrastructure bill.

The money will come as a part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction program.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is thrilled to launch this program to fix thousands of bridges across the country – the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a press release. “Modernizing America’s bridges will help improve safety, support economic growth and make people’s lives better in every part of the country – in rural, suburban, city, and tribal communities.”

For Idaho, the money allocated will go towards improving about 286 bridges considered to be in poor condition, and more than 2,900 bridges considered to be in fair condition statewide.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.