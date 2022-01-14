Idaho Transportation Board approves bonding plan for projects

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A plan to issue bonds as part of the Leading Idaho initiative has been approved by the Idaho Transportation Board.

The initiative, worth $1.6 billion, passed House Bill 362 last year, and it focuses on safety and expansion projects around the state of Idaho.

“This is another important step forward in the Governor’s funding initiative that will chip away at some needs in corridors across the state,” said Idaho Transportation Board Chairman Bill Moad. “The transportation board wants the department to continuously advance additional work for any future state or federal funding opportunities. Our goal is to put all funding sources to work as quickly as possible.”

The first set of bonds will be issued over the coming months as a way to pay for expansion on State Highway 16 and Chinden Boulevard. Other projects that could be approved will be announced by the board in the coming months.

