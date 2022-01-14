Advertisement

Michigan AG asks feds to investigate fake GOP electors

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel disclosed Thursday that her office had been evaluating...
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel disclosed Thursday that her office had been evaluating charges for nearly a year but decided to refer the matter to the U.S. attorney in western Michigan.(WILX)
By DAVID EGGERT
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:43 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general is asking federal prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into 16 Republicans who submitted false certificates stating they were the state’s presidential electors despite Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in 2020.

Dana Nessel, a Democrat, disclosed Thursday that her office had been evaluating charges for nearly a year but decided to refer the matter to the U.S. attorney in western Michigan.

“Under state law, I think clearly you have forgery of a public record, which is a 14-year offense, and election law forgery, which is a five-year offense,” she told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. But the Justice Department, she said, is best suited to probe and potentially prosecute.

The U.S. attorney’s office didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment early Friday.

Nessel alleged a “coordinated effort” among Republican parties in several battleground states, including Michigan, to push so-called alternate slates of electors with fake documents. She said she wants federal authorities to make an evaluation for possible charges.

“Obviously this is part of a much bigger conspiracy,” Nessel said.

On Jan. 8, 2021, the Office of the Federal Register — which coordinates certain functions of the Electoral College between states and Congress — notified Michigan’s elections director and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s chief lawyer in an email that it received unofficial, signed certificates from GOP “electors” who had not been appointed by the Democratic governor.

The Michigan GOP didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment early Friday.

Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office last month gave the email to a U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

When Michigan’s electors cast 16 votes for Biden in December 2020 following the certification of his 2.8 percentage point win, a separate group that included some Republican state House members tried to enter the state Capitol with Donald Trump’s Electoral College candidates. They were turned away by state police.

The invalid certificates also were mailed to the U.S. Senate, Benson, and the federal court for western Michigan, according to a memo a GOP official wrote. Two Republicans did not sign the documents and were replaced.

___

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge was upgraded Monday
Idaho man has charges changed to murder
Dietrich head girls basketball and football coach Rick Astle, was life-flighted to Saint...
Dietrich girls basketball, football coach hospitalized following health events
A fire erupts at Putters Mini Golf in Twin Falls Sunday night
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls business
A judge sentenced Cody J. Moore of Twin Falls to 12 and a half years in prison for trafficking...
Twin Falls man given 12.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson is under fire for saying Let's Go Brandon at the end of the...
Idaho congressman draws criticism for saying Let’s Go Brandon at Governor’s dinner

Latest News

Novak Djokovic’s chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo after...
Visa revoked again, tennis star Djokovic faces deportation from Australia
Alijah Kensinger, 6, went missing shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy in Tennessee
Hairdresser Chelsea Woody stands outside her car at a grocery store Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in...
Goodbye ‘godsend’: Expiration of child tax credits hits home
A dead cockroach was removed from a man's ear. He had earlier been told it was water he was...
Cockroach removed from man’s ear