Advertisement

Reclaim Idaho celebrating Governor Little’s K-12 funding plan

Reclaim Idaho is applauding the Governor's K-12 education funding plan
Reclaim Idaho is applauding the Governor's K-12 education funding plan(SK)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:16 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The group Reclaim Idaho is applauding Governor Brad Little’s plan to increase K-12 funding over the next five years at a record level.

However, they also believe the investment falls short of what is needed to improve public education in Idaho. They believe Idaho will likely remain dead last among 50 states in K-12 funding, even if Governor Little’s plan is fully adopted.

Under Governor Little’s plan, K-12 funding would increase by $273 million next year, and $1.1 billion would be invested over the next five years.

Reclaim Idaho is working to put a ballot initiative on the fall ballot called the Quality Education Act. If passed, it would invest $1.9 billion in education over the next five years.

The group also says the biggest difference is their plan is sustainable. “Our Quality Education Act is permanent. It would be well over $300 million a year for as long as it exists,” said Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville.

Mayville says their ballot initiative needs 65,000 valid signatures by May 1st. So far, they have collected 43,000.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge was upgraded Monday
Idaho man has charges changed to murder
Dietrich head girls basketball and football coach Rick Astle, was life-flighted to Saint...
Dietrich girls basketball, football coach hospitalized following health events
A fire erupts at Putters Mini Golf in Twin Falls Sunday night
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls business
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson is under fire for saying Let's Go Brandon at the end of the...
Idaho congressman draws criticism for saying Let’s Go Brandon at Governor’s dinner
The City of Twin Falls is warning of utility scams
City of Twin Falls warns of scams

Latest News

Riley, an eighth grader, gets ready to ride in a Camaro, something he's wanted since he was...
Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime
The Idaho GOP is seeking to up the deadline for an affiliate change
Idaho Republicans seek to up deadline for affiliation change
Deer on a snowy day.
More car and wildlife collisions being seen in Blaine County
COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Idaho law professor: OSHA large employer vaccine mandate “dead in the water” following SCOTUS decision