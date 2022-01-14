Reclaim Idaho responds to Governor Little’s K-12 funding proposal

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The group Reclaim Idaho is applauding Governor Brad Little’s plan to increase K-12 funding over the next five years at a record level.

However, they also believe the investment falls short of what is needed to improve public education in Idaho. They believe Idaho will likely remain dead last among 50 states in K-12 funding, even if Governor Little’s plan is fully adopted.

Under Governor Little’s plan, K-12 funding would increase by $273 million next year, and $1.1 billion would be invested over the next five years.

Reclaim Idaho is working to put a ballot initiative on the fall ballot called the Quality Education Act. If passed, it would invest $1.9 billion in education over the next five years.

The group also says the biggest difference is their plan is sustainable. “Our Quality Education Act is permanent. It would be well over $300 million a year for as long as it exists,” said Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville.

Mayville says their ballot initiative needs 65,000 valid signatures by May 1st. So far, they have collected 43,000.

