Advertisement

School trustee zone boundaries will be re-zoned

Currently in Idaho one of the requirements to graduate high school is to complete a college...
The move to re-zone school trustee zone boundaries was made during a special meeting Thursday(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — School trustee zone boundaries will now be re-zoned across Idaho. The move was made during a special board meeting Thursday.

Trustee zones are established to determine the geographic area represented by each elected board trustee within a school district.

The board approved 108 district proposals to amend trustee zone boundaries to balance populations with trustee zones. Five additional school districts submitted proposals that made no changes to trustee zones because their zone populations had not changed enough to require amendments.

That included the Jerome School District.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge was upgraded Monday
Idaho man has charges changed to murder
A judge sentenced Cody J. Moore of Twin Falls to 12 and a half years in prison for trafficking...
Twin Falls man given 12.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine
Dietrich head girls basketball and football coach Rick Astle, was life-flighted to Saint...
Dietrich girls basketball, football coach hospitalized following health events
A fire erupts at Putters Mini Golf in Twin Falls Sunday night
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls business
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson is under fire for saying Let's Go Brandon at the end of the...
Idaho congressman draws criticism for saying Let’s Go Brandon at Governor’s dinner

Latest News

Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime
Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime
Non-profit donates laundry detergent to the homeless
Non-profits donate laundry detergent for students in need
Reclaim Idaho applauds Brad Little's ed plan
Reclaim Idaho applauds Brad Little's education plan
Recent snowfall puts snow pack in good shape
Recent snowfall puts snowpack in good shape
Supreme Court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate
Supreme Court blocks Biden's business vaccine mandate