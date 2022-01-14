School trustee zone boundaries will be re-zoned

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — School trustee zone boundaries will now be re-zoned across Idaho. The move was made during a special board meeting Thursday.

Trustee zones are established to determine the geographic area represented by each elected board trustee within a school district.

The board approved 108 district proposals to amend trustee zone boundaries to balance populations with trustee zones. Five additional school districts submitted proposals that made no changes to trustee zones because their zone populations had not changed enough to require amendments.

That included the Jerome School District.

