St. Luke’s Magic Valley reaches ICU capacity

(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s Magic Valley has reached capacity in the ICU and cannot accept transfers from other hospital facilities for patients needing ICU care.

KMVT reached out to St. Luke’s about their capacity levels with the current surge of COVID-19 in Southern Idaho. We were told while their ICU is at capacity, their emergency department is open and they are accepting time-sensitive emergencies.

They added their overall capacity for care changes day-to-day, even hour-to-hour. Patients needing ICU care from St. Luke’s Wood River are still be transferred to St. Luke’s Magic Valley at this time.

St. Luke’s says overall hospitalizations remain high for numerous reasons with COVID-19 patients being one part of the overall picture.

