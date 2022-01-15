Advertisement

Elk crashing into homes highlights need for window well protections

In one two-day stretch, Fish and Game biologists reported four incidents of elk trapped in window wells
This cow elk fell into a window well of a Hailey home
This cow elk fell into a window well of a Hailey home(IDFG)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD RIVER VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho winters can be unpredictable at times, but not many things are as shocking as what could happen if you leave your basement windows unprotected.

Deer and elk fell into Wood River Valley homes and window wells over the weekend. Others got trapped in various objects around people’s homes. Without proper guards placed on window wells, it’s quite possible you may have a similar unwelcome visitor.

In one two-day stretch, Fish and Game biologists reported four incidents of elk trapped in window wells. Biologists say these events are easily avoidable. With proper window guards, your house can be safe from damage or uninvited guests.

“As the snow levels get deeper, animals try to take the path of least resistance, which is generally under an eave and tree wells,” said Brandyn Hurd, a Senior Conservation Officer with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. “When it’s under an eave, that’s where window wells tend to be. When there is a hole there and they try to get by, that’s when they tend to fall in.”

Hurd says if this happens to you, report it to your local game officer and they will report to the house to remove the animal. They say doing it yourself can be dangerous.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge was upgraded Monday
Idaho man has charges changed to murder
A judge sentenced Cody J. Moore of Twin Falls to 12 and a half years in prison for trafficking...
Twin Falls man given 12.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine
Dietrich head girls basketball and football coach Rick Astle, was life-flighted to Saint...
Dietrich girls basketball, football coach hospitalized following health events
A fire erupts at Putters Mini Golf in Twin Falls Sunday night
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls business
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson is under fire for saying Let's Go Brandon at the end of the...
Idaho congressman draws criticism for saying Let’s Go Brandon at Governor’s dinner

Latest News

The Idaho GOP presented House Bill 436, a bill to lower the number of tax brackets from five to...
Idaho GOP debates plan to spend part of the state’s budget surplus
The number of COVID-19 cases in a day has hit a new record, according to the Department of...
Idaho hits record number of COVID-19 cases
Red Cross experiences ‘worst blood shortage in a decade’
Nationwide blood shortage affects Idaho
Cases of COVID-19 have doubled this week at Boise State University
COVID-19 cases double at Boise State