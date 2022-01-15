Elk crashing into homes highlights need for window well protections

WOOD RIVER VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho winters can be unpredictable at times, but not many things are as shocking as what could happen if you leave your basement windows unprotected.

Deer and elk fell into Wood River Valley homes and window wells over the weekend. Others got trapped in various objects around people’s homes. Without proper guards placed on window wells, it’s quite possible you may have a similar unwelcome visitor.

In one two-day stretch, Fish and Game biologists reported four incidents of elk trapped in window wells. Biologists say these events are easily avoidable. With proper window guards, your house can be safe from damage or uninvited guests.

“As the snow levels get deeper, animals try to take the path of least resistance, which is generally under an eave and tree wells,” said Brandyn Hurd, a Senior Conservation Officer with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. “When it’s under an eave, that’s where window wells tend to be. When there is a hole there and they try to get by, that’s when they tend to fall in.”

Hurd says if this happens to you, report it to your local game officer and they will report to the house to remove the animal. They say doing it yourself can be dangerous.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.